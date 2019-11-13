An ubran legend that held Twinkies would not go bad for years had Americans stockpiling them in bomb shelters and lunch boxes, and in 1996 Twinkies were placed in the nation's millennium time capsule.

That said, Twinkies briefly seemed to be a snack for the history bins. Healthier eating trends and labor troubles helped push Hostess into bankruptcy in 2012, only to be brought back to life with a cash infusion from private equity investors.

The junk-food-for-breakfast theme is not novel for either Post or Hostess, which count Honey Bun and Donettes Cereal among their earlier collaborations.

It's also not the first time Hostess has looked to capitalize on the cake, with the company springing deep-fried Twinkies on the public in 2016.