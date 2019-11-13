WATCH: Surveillance Photos Capture Woman Using OKC Home Invasion Victim's Bank Card
OKLAHOMA CITY - A surveillance photo may help Oklahoma City investigators solve a recent home invasion. A woman was caught on camera using the victim's bank card shortly after the crime happened. Police believe she knows the two home intruder suspects.
Here’s an excerpt from the 911 call:
911 Call: “I just want to report that my house was broken into and I was just held hostage.”
A frightening experience for the victim. His father described during a phone with News 9 how two armed and masked men rushed into his son's Southeast Oklahoma City home.
“One had a gun and one had a knife,” said victim’s father. “It was just him and his dog.”
The victim told police they tied his feet and hands and threw a blanket over his head. Meanwhile, the suspects rounded up his valuables.
“They did steal a television, electronics, a PlayStation game console,” said victim’s father.
He said before the suspects left the home, they threatened his son.
“They did point a gun at him and made him give up his pin for his bank card and while they kept him there, one guy stayed with a knife,” said victim’s father. “Told him if the pin didn’t work, I’m coming back to kill you and your dog.”
A short time later, police said a woman was caught on surveillance at a local convenience store using the victim’s bank card at an ATM. Cameras also captured the car she was driving.
“We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the female,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Or the vehicle she arrived in so we can track down these suspects to get the case solved.”
The victim's father said the area has a lot of crime, but he never thought his son would be a target.
“The material things,” said victim’s father. “The money things, that doesn’t mean anything.”
He said it can all be replaced. He is just thankful his son’s life was spared.
“I’m just glad that he’s OK,” said victim’s father.
The report stated that one of the suspects left behind a pair of gloves in the man's home. Officers took the gloves for the investigation.