Attorney: Man Carrying AR-15 May Lose Right To Bear Arms After Refusing To Leave OKC Restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY - Last week, the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association distanced themselves from a local self-proclaimed Second Amendment auditor.
The man, who made headlines for carrying his rifle to public establishments and turning heads, was arrested Tuesday.
Tim Harper was recorded and photographed at several locations with an AR-15 after permitless carry went into effect statewide.
According to law enforcement, Harper allegedly broke the law by bringing his weapon into a Twin Peaks restaurant.
“We received several complaints from both citizens and management from that company,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan said.
According to the police report, management offered to serve Harper outside, but he replied, "I’m not going anywhere."
Twin Peaks serves alcohol, therefore putting limits on who can bring in firearms and which firearms are allowed.
“Somebody without a license cannot. In this case, you cannot carry a rifle into that location per state law,” Morgan said.
Harper was booked in the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of carrying firearms where alcohol is consumed.
Local attorney David Slane said this could have been avoided with some quick research on Harper's end.
“If you don't know what the law is, perhaps get online, research, or contact local law enforcement and say, ‘is this allowed?’” Slane said.
If Harper is convicted of the felony, he will forfeit his right to bear arms.