Bixby Uber Driver Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Intoxicated Woman
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested an Uber driver accused of raping an intoxicated woman he took home on November 4th. Steven Floyd Whitesell is charged with two counts of rape, forcible sodomy and first-degree burglary.
Police said he dropped the woman off at her home then left the door unlocked so he could get back into the house to sexually assault her.
According to an arrest report, the woman said she went out with a friend and got "blackout drunk." They called an Uber, and police said Whitesell came to pick them up.
After dropping the friend off at her house, Whitesell drove the victim home, the arrest report said. Police said the victim remembers Whitesell helping her to the door, and she remembers unlocking the door.
After that, the victim told police she remembers waking up with her pants down and Whitesell about to commit a sex act on her. She told him no, and she told police Whitesell stopped at that time.
The arrest report said the woman remembers waking up later in the night to the driver sexually assaulting her, then she passed out again.
Police said the victim's Ring doorbell video shows Whitesell was in the woman's home for 30 minutes the first time, then it shows him going back into the house and staying for two hours. Finally, the video shows him urinating in her driveway before leaving around 6:30 a.m.
When the detectives talked to Whitesell, they said he initially denied having sexual contact with the victim. Police said he later admitted leaving her door unlocked the first time so he could return.
Authorities said he also admitted to sexually assaulting the woman and said he was sorry.