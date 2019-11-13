The Morning Before His Family’s Disney Vacation, This Firefighter Died Saving His Comrades From A House Fire
A Massachusetts fire lieutenant scheduled to leave on a Disney vacation with his family after his shift ended died early Wednesday while investigating a report of a trapped baby in a burning home, his chief said.
Lt. Jason Menard, 39, and his crew became trapped on the top floor of the three-story home after the fire was reported at about 1 a.m., Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie told a news conference.
Menard helped two members of his crew escape but he himself was unable to get out.
Menard “heroically and selflessly saved his crew, helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter, assisting him out the window,” Lavoie said.
Menard and three other firefighters were taken to the hospital. Menard was declared dead, another firefighter was listed in serious condition and the two others were treated and released.