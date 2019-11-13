One resident of the home was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other civilian injuries were reported.

About 15 residents were displaced, according to the Red Cross. Officials could not immediately say whether a baby was among the displaced.

The cause of the blaze, which took place with outside temperatures hovering in the teens, remains under investigation.

Menard leaves behind a wife and three children, Lavoie said. He had worked for the department since 2010.

“To have this cruel loss this morning is almost more than one city can bear,” City Manager Edward Augustus said.

The Menard family was scheduled to depart for a vacation to Disney World after his shift ended Wednesday, according to Michael Papagni, president of the city firefighters’ union.

“They are now instead planning a hero’s sendoff,” he said.

The fire department in Worcester, the state’s second largest city, has seen its share of tragedy.

Menard’s death comes less than a year after the on-duty of death of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, and about a month before the 20th anniversary of the deaths of six Worcester firefighters in a warehouse blaze in December 1999.

In December 2011, firefighter Jon Davies Sr. died while battling a house fire.