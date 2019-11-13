A source tells ET that the stars have been throwing around ideas for what be "the best product," and what will work with their schedules.



“The cast of Friends have discussed bringing the show back in some capacity,” the source says. "But in what form is still very much up for discussion."



“The cast are all friends and have been for 25 years, so bringing it back would be easy, however they’re cautious," the source adds. "The show has a cult following and high praise, and the cast and creators don’t want to do the show and it’s fans a disservice. The talks are still early stages, but everyone is on board in some capacity if it makes sense."