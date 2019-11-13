News
Crews Respond To House Fire In SE OKC
Wednesday, November 13th 2019, 12:32 PM CST
Updated:
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a house fire Wednesday.
The home is located near SE 29th Street and S Santa Fe Avenue.
The house was caught on fire after a building behind the home caught on fire and spread to the home.
Firefighters have blocked off SE 29th Street between Shields Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue to allow firefighters to battle the fire.
This is a developing story.
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is headed to the scene. Stay with News 9 for the latest developments.