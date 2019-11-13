In July 2018 the State Department reversed an earlier decision, made under the Obama administration, to ban posting of the gun blueprints. The Obama State Department had deemed the blueprints to be in violation of federal export laws, as they were downloaded by people outside the U.S. Soon after the Trump State Department changed tack on that, 19 states and Washington D.C. sued the Trump administration to block the reversal and keep the free gun blueprints off the internet.