Chinese Citizen Pleas Guilty To Stealing Trade Secrets From Oklahoma Company
Wednesday, November 13th 2019, 6:10 AM CST
A Chinese citizen admitted that he stole more than a billion dollar's worth of trade secrets from an Oklahoma petroleum company.
Hong-jin Tan pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing trade secrets from his employer.
The U.S. Attorney's office isn't naming the company, but an FBI affidavit says Phillips 66 in Bartlesville contacted the bureau last December.
The company told agents it discovered the files on its next-generation cell phone battery research were stolen, right after Tan quit his job.
Investigators say Tan wanted to take the research back to his new employer in China.
A judge will sentence Tan in February.