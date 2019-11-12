OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was killed in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, on westbound Interstate 40 and Morgan Road.

Troopers said the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended a semi that had slowed down in the construction zone, causing it to hit another semi. 

The driver of the pickup truck, 32-year-old Adam Reed. died at the scene, according to OHP. 

One of the semi drivers has a head injury, but is reported to be in good condition. 

