News
1 Killed In I-40 Crash Involving 2 Semi-Trucks
Tuesday, November 12th 2019, 10:43 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was killed in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Authorities said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, on westbound Interstate 40 and Morgan Road.
Troopers said the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended a semi that had slowed down in the construction zone, causing it to hit another semi.
The driver of the pickup truck, 32-year-old Adam Reed. died at the scene, according to OHP.
One of the semi drivers has a head injury, but is reported to be in good condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.