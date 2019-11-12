My 2 Cents: Impeachment Inquiry Public Hearings To Be Held By House Intelligence Committee
Can't fault anybody for not really having a handle on what's about to happen in Washington Wednesday, November 13.
It has something to do with a whistle blower right and Ukraine? Or was it Russia? And there was a phone call by President Trump -- something about quid pro quo.
Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee, which is run by the Democrats, will hold a public hearing in their impeachment inquiry. They'll try to make their case to the U.S. that the president abused his power by putting financial pressure on the Ukrainian President to investigate his country's involvement in our last election.
Also, they’ll try to prove that President Trump squeezed the Ukrainian president to investigate potential wrong-doing by Joe Biden and his son in that country.
Republicans say it is a sham, and that the Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump from the day he was elected.
CBS will cover the hearing Wednesday, and we will of course carry their coverage. It starts at 8:55 a.m., and News 9 will carry the hearing all day if need be.
At noon, we'll have our noon newscast and move the hearing over to KSBI, and then pick it back up on News 9 at 12:30 p.m.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.