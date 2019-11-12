One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Tecumseh, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday near S Rangeline and Broadway Extension. 

Both people in the vehicle were Tecumseh High School students. One teenager died upon arrival and the other teenager was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said they are not releasing the names of the two students because they are under the age of 18. 

 