Man Seen Carrying An AR-15 Into OKC Restaurant Arrested
Tuesday, November 12th 2019, 5:07 PM CST
A man who took an AR-15 into an Oklahoma City restaurant has been arrested, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office confirmed.
Timothy Harper is a self-proclaimed Second Amendment auditor.
A picture of him, taken just after the permitless carry law took effect, caused an outcry on social media.
Harper was arrested by Oklahoma City police on a complaint of carrying a weapon where alcohol is consumed.
His bond has not been set.