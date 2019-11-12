The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Williams previously said that Brianna hadn't spoken with investigators since that day.

Authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.

Brianna Williams originally told investigators that her daughter was gone when she woke up November 6. But authorities said that it's been weeks since Taylor was last seen, and that there were inconsistencies in Brianna's story, CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reported.