OCPD: 2 Victims Shot In NE OKC, Suspect On The Run
Tuesday, November 12th 2019, 2:02 PM CST
Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday in northeast Oklahoma City.
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Northeast 21st Street near Northeast 23rd Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.
Police said arriving officers located two victims at the scene. We're told one victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Authorities are still searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.