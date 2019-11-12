In a series of tweets, Hansson did not reveal his or his wife's income, but noted they'd been married a long time, file joint tax returns and live in a community-property state where all assets acquired during a marriage are shared. Hansson tweeted that complaints about his wife receiving a much lower credit limit initially drew a muted response. When Apple Card did increase her credit limit without addressing the scoring system, it was basically attempting to "bribe one loud mouth on Twitter, then we don't have to actually examine our faulty faith in THE ALGORITHM," he tweeted.