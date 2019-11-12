When Vereline first got her ReWalk robotic exoskeleton five years ago, the VA provided her with hour-long training sessions three times a week to help her with balance when standing up. "When you're sitting in a wheelchair for a long period of time, standing up, sitting down, your blood pressure drops and stuff like that, so you have to get your body acclimated to that," she said. "Once you've got that done, where your vital signs are stable, then you take steps, one step at a time."