Woman, 2 Children Jump From Second Story Window To Escape NW OKC Apartment Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman and two small children jumped from a second story window Tuesday morning to escape a northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire, officials said.
According to authorities, the fire was at the Putnam Green Apartments near North Rockwell Avenue and West Wilshire Boulevard.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the second story of the apartment building. Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units and spread form there.
A total of four units were damaged in the fire. The unit the fire started in is a total loss, firefighters said. The other three units suffered various amounts of damage.
Firefighters are checking the area for additional hot spots.
Fire officials said the children that jumped from the window were ages 2 and 4.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.