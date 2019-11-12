OKC Mother, 2 Young Children Jump From Second Story Window To Escape Apartment Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - With flames quickly approaching, a metro mother threw her two young children out a window into the arms of a stranger.
Firefighters arrived at the Putnam Green Apartments around 7:30 Tuesday morning to find heavy smoke and fire.
Moments before they got there, those flames were at the front door of Kassidy Ford's apartment.
“My first thing was to get my kids out. I have a four-year-old and a two-year-old,” said Ford.
So she immediately ran to her bedroom window.
“When I opened up the window, he opened up his hand and he knew what I was about to do,” she explained.
Without hesitation, Ford tossed her children out the window and into the arms of a stranger.
“So, he just caught my son when I dropped him, caught my daughter and then he caught me. I don’t know how you catch me. But he caught me. I’m just thankful I’m glad," said Ford.
Firefighters on the scene were quickly able to get the fire out, and did a thorough search of the building. But thanks to Ford's quick actions, and the stranger, everyone was already out of danger.
“It was just go for it, go for it, go for it. I had to get my kids safe," said Ford.
Fire officials believe the fire started as an electrical fire the kitchen of one of the lower-level units and spread from there. A total of four units were damaged in the fire. The unit the fire started in is a total loss, firefighters said.