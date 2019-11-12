According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, the CDC noted. Pregnant women and newborns are among those most at risk from the infection, with pregnant women 10 times more likely than other people to get a listeria infection, the agency said.

The company would work with authorities to investigate the problem, Mann said.

The recalled products have "Best If Enjoyed By" dates of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. A list of the recalled products and images can be found here for the U.S. (or see the list below) and here for Canada.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products were urged to discard them. Those with questions can call (844) 927-0707 or email Mann at consumers@mannpacking.com.

Two companies have used the same red "Del Monte quality" logo since 1989, when Del Monte Corp spun off into two separate entities: Del Monte Tropical Fruit and Del Monte Foods. The former was acquired several times over the years and renamed Fresh Del Monte Produce and is based in the Cayman Islands. Here are the recalled products from Fresh Del Monte Produce's Mann Packaging subsidiary.

U.S. products and UPC codes: