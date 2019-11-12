Suspect In Deadly Gas Station Shooting Killed In Yukon Officer-Involved Shooting
The suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City gas station was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Yukon, police confirm.
According to authorities, officers responded to robbery call around 2:20 a.m. at a 7 Eleven near Reno Avenue and North Czech Hall Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead with apparent gun shot wounds.
Shortly after, police received a 911 call that led them to a home near South Sara Road and Southwest 29th Street, just a few miles away from the gas station.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the suspect involved in the gas station shooting.
Captain Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department said the suspect began to fire shots at officers with a hand gun. Officers returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.
Police said more people were inside the home when the officer-involved shooting took place.
The identities of the suspect and the victim at the gas station have not been released at this time.
The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.