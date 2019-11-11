Enid Public Schools and Officer Mike Dods have agreed to resolve the present dispute in the interest of ensuring safety of staff and students. Officer Dods will return to work next Monday to serve EPS middle schools and elementary schools, and administrators and campus police officers will receive training on proper reporting procedures to ensure parents, students, and staff are safe. EPS will also begin to review campus police officer policies and procedures used in other Oklahoma school districts to see if EPS policies and procedures need to be revised. Officer Dods conveys his gratitude to EPS for taking this step and looks forward to continuing to serve the district. Enid Public Schools and Officer Dods are proud to jointly reaffirm their commitment to student safety.