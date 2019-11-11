Law Enforcement Agencies Fill In As Mannford Officers Grieve Loss Of Police Chief
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Several law enforcement agencies are in Creek County tonight covering shifts for Mannford Police so officers can have time to grieve tonight after the murder of Police Chief Lucky Miller in Florida.
The town is in shock not only over the death but because one of Chief Miller’s officers is in jail accused in the death. The Mayor said the two men were good friends.
The Mayor said it was such a relief to see so many agencies show up to help. Not only are they covering shifts tonight, they are also supporting officers and their families.
"We are just concerned about the family. He has got a wonderful wife and three wonderful kids," said Stroud Police Chief Clint Gaylord. "You can ask anybody around here who Lucky is and they know who you are talking about."
That is the kind of support Stroud Police Chief Clint Gaylord and his officers said they are trying to show Miller's family.
"When I started in 2004, Lucky was working for the police department at that time. He was actually the main reason that I got into law enforcement," said Gaylord.
The Mayor of Mannford said the outpouring of support from agencies across the state has been tremendous.
"GRDA, the Highway Patrol, Creek County, Tulsa County, other cities, have all called and said, ‘we will come over and help. We will do anything that you guys want, just tell us what you need and we will be there,'" said Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram.
Police said Miller was killed while in Florida. He was there for a training conference with Michael Nealey, a detective with the department. Nealey is in jail after being accused of the murder. Investigators in Florida said the two men got in a fight and Miller died from his injuries.
The rest of the Mannford Police Department has been sent home for the night as officers from at least three different agencies cover shifts and comfort the families.
"Lucky was one of those kind of guys that would do anything for anybody. He was a hard worker. He was a very good friend to a lot of people,” said Gaylord. "I wish there were more like him out there."