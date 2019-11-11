Beloved Blanchard Teacher, Cheer Coach Killed In Fatal Crash Remembered
The Blanchard community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and cheer coach after Brookelynn Selman was killed in a crash over the weekend on Interstate 40 in Yukon.
Selman was pronounced dead on scene Saturday after her car crashed and rolled onto I-40, police said.
She was a sixth-grade social studies teacher and the cheer sponsor at Blanchard Middle School.
The principal, Larry McVay, said she was special, someone all of the kids loved. They loved her so much they even gave her the nickname, Coach B.
“She was what every principal wants in a young teacher,” said McVay. “She was energetic and enthusiastic; she loved the kids and she loved being a teacher.”
Monday counselors were made available for students to talk with.
McVay said leaning on each other and supporting one another will be key to press on.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. If you would like to donate you can do so here.