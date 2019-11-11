News
OU Identifies Student Found Dead On Campus Saturday
Monday, November 11th 2019, 5:16 PM CST
The student who was found dead Saturday morning on the University of Oklahoma's campus has been identified.
The university identified the student as junior Richard Estraca, 23, of Altus, Oklahoma.
"We are deeply saddened to lose a member of the OU family and grieve with his loved ones during this time of profound sorrow. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. We will continue to respect the family’s privacy," an OU spokesperson said in a statement Monday.
OU police were called about 8 a.m. to a student housing building. Officers determined there was no threat to any other students in the area.
