Victim Identified In Stillwater Homicide, Juvenile Arrested
The Stillwater Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 4:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of W. Westbrook in Stillwater.
Authorities found the victim, now identified as 26-year-old Mandrale Alexander Henry, with a gunshot wound.
Henry was taken to the Stillwater Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
According to authorities, a juvenile at the residence was identified as the suspect. Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and the weapon used was recovered at the home.
The suspect was taken to the Stillwater Police Department before being taken to a juvenile detention facility.
The suspect has not been identified and no additional information was released due to the suspect’s age.
Authorities said the Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Stay with News 9 for the latest developments.