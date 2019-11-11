News
Young Girl Battling Cancer Competes In Broken Arrow Canine Agility Event
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A young girl battling cancer got the chance to cross an item off her bucket list Sunday. Naomi Swanson's father says she likely won't make it to Thanksgiving.
On November 10, Naomi's family and her dog traveled from Woodward to Broken Arrow to run through a dog agility course at K9 Manners and More.
There was some concern she wouldn't have the strength to do the event, but as you can see she did it.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Naomi's medical care and expenses.