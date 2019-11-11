News
Pursuit Ends In Crash On Turner Turnpike Near Chandler
Monday, November 11th 2019, 1:31 PM CST
A police chase has ended in a crash on the Turner Turnpike near Chandler.
The crash happened Monday afternoon and caused the westbound lanes of the turnpike to be shut down for a short time.
Troopers said the chase started near Stroud and ended near Chandler near mile marker 168.
The suspect vehicle reported rolled and the driver was ejected, troopers said.
The crash happened on the shoulder of the road and crews were able to reopen the lanes quickly.
