Mr. Trump is the first sitting president to attend the event. The address comes days after a court determined the president must donate $2 million to charitable causes including to veterans, after Trump Foundation funds from a January 2016 fundraiser for veterans were allegedly used instead for political purposes. Asked for a reaction to the president admitting to the misuse of funds, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie on Friday said, "I have no reaction to that," adding that the president's record on veterans' issues speaks for itself.