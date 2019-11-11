Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller Killed; Mannford Officer In Custody
PENSACOLA, Florida - A Mannford police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his boss, Police Chief Lucky Miller.
News On 6 confirmed Miller's death Monday morning. Miller was killed Sunday night in Florida where the men were attending a conference, according to authorities. Police were called to the Hilton Inn at Pensacola Beach around 9:50 p.m.
Officer Michael Patrick Nealey is in custody on suspicion of murder, according to Escambia County Sheriff's Office.
ECSO said the two men got into a fight, and Miller died from his injuries.
Nealey, 49, is being held without bond.
Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram Miller, 44, has been with Mannford Police Department since 2007. He leaves a wife, Amber, and three children.
"We are heartbroken by the news," Mayor Buttram said. "Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward."
Officer Jerry Ridley has been named interim police chief.
News On 6 is working to learn more about the homicide. Keep checking back to News On 6 and NewsOn6.com.