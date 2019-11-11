You'll need proper eye protection for Monday's spectacle: Telescopes or binoculars with solar filters are recommended. As with a solar eclipse, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without special protective eyewear — not just regular sunglasses. There's no harm in pulling out the eclipse glasses from the total solar eclipse across the U.S. two years ago, but it would take "exceptional vision" to spot minuscule Mercury, said NASA solar astrophysicist Alex Young.