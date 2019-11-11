Oklahoma City, OK31° Feels like 11°
News
OG&E Reports Over 8,500 Power Outages Across OKC Metro
Monday, November 11th 2019, 8:35 AM CST
By: News9.com
OG&E has reported over 8,500 outages across the Oklahoma City metro Monday morning.
Click here for a link to OG&E system watch.
Sponsored Content
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
Sign-Up
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News 9
7401 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
405-843-6641
Our Lobby Hours
Monday-Friday
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Saturday-Sunday
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2019 Griffin Communications.News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, Legal Notices, Ad Choices, Public Inspection File Contact, Public Inspection File, Closed Captioning Assistance