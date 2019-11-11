News
Driver Arrested For Suspected DWI After Chase, Crash In NW OKC
Monday, November 11th 2019, 3:22 AM CST
Updated:
One person is in custody Monday morning, after police said they crashed into another car while possibly driving drunk.
According to authorities, officer began chasing a pickup truck that was driving erratically near Northwest 23rd Street and North Tulsa Avenue.
The driver hit another vehicle near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
The driver was arrest on suspicions of driving while intoxicated (DWI).