OCPD: 1 Man In Custody After Pulling Gun On Business Partner, Pursuit In NE OKC
Antwon Abram is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after police said Abram and a business partner got into a fight Sunday afternoon.
Officials told News 9 the two were having an argument when Abram pulled out a gun. That is when both of them began fighting over the gun, police said.
The gun went off once but missed both men.
Abram left the scene, officials said. But a neighbor who witnessed the fight followed Abram and led police to him.
That started a pursuit between OKCPD and Abram. It ended in the middle of a field when Abram lost control of his car and crashed it in the middle of a field near Northeast 19th Street and Boyd Avenue.
No one was injured in the fight or pursuit.