Stillwater PD: Juvenile Accused Of Shooting, Killing Caretaker's Boyfriend
The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning.
According to the report, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 4:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of W. Westbrook.
A woman called 911 and told dispatchers her son had stabbed her boyfriend. She later said the 17-year-old suspect shot the victim.
Police said the responding officers learned the juvenile shot the victim inside of the residence.
Authorities said four other children were inside of the home during the incident.
The victim was taken to Stillwater Medical Center where he later died.
The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and the gun used was recovered at the scene, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released at this time.