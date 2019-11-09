News
El Reno Main Street Program Working To Honor Veterans
The El Reno Main Street Program is partnering with the VFW to honor local veterans.
They are selling special banners that come personalized with a picture and service information.
The banners will hang in downtown El Reno each year around Veterans and Memorial Day. After three years, they will be given to the veteran's family.
"We've sold about ten," said Main Street Director, Shana Ford. "Our goal is to cover each and every light pole downtown."
The banners cost $200, and the funds will go toward veterans services.
"You want to remember our veterans and you want to honor their service," said Ford. "You don't want to ever forget."
Anyone interested can reach out to the Main Street Program by calling their office 405-262-8888 or emailing director@elrenomainstreet.com.
Families can also visit militarytributebanners.org and click on current programs/El Reno, Oklahoma.