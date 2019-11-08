Brazen Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Home In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A porch pirate was accused of scoping out a home in Northwest Oklahoma City. He was patient before walking up to the home and taking a package that had just been dropped off.
The victim said he was out running errands when his security cameras notified him someone was on his front porch. When he pulled up the video, he saw a man in a red ballcap lingering around.
“He was just looking very suspicious,” said Joseph West, the victim.
But West said it wasn’t the first time he had seen the man or his van.
“I saw his car pull up two minutes before the UPS driver came by,” said West.
That is what made West believe the thief was methodical, watching where the UPS driver delivered a package and then coming back when the coast was clear.
“The guy waited about 20 to 25 minutes before he came back,” said West.
In the security footage, the man stood in front of the door for over a minute. Then, he decided to move the package closer to the front of the porch. He then stepped out and looked both ways to make sure no one was watching. Seconds later, the man grabbed the package and made off with it.
“It is just a very uncomfortable feeling knowing someone is standing there with the intention of stealing property from you,” said West.
Police said theft like this happens often, but they see a spike near the holidays.
“Remember that anything that is of value on your porch is something a thief can take in a matter of seconds,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police.
Knight said the best way to keep your packages safe is to have them delivered to your work or arrange for a neighbor to pick them up after they are dropped off.
If you recognize the suspect you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.