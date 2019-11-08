'I'm Blessed And I'm So Humbled': OKC Woman Sentenced In Failure-To-Protect Case Is Free
An Oklahoma City woman, who spent 15 years of a 30-year sentence in prison for not reporting her abusive boyfriend, was freed Friday, November 8.
Her boyfriend only served two years behind bars, drawing national attention to Oklahoma’s criminal justice system.
Tondalao Hall walked through the gates of Mabel Bassett prison in McLoud a free woman for the first time in 15 years. She was greeted by family and friends.
Hall was just 19 years old when her then boyfriend severely abused her children. According to court documents, he often abused her too. He served just two years for the crime, and she was sentenced under the state’s “failure to protect” laws to 30 years behind bars for not properly reporting the abuse.
Thursday, November 7 Governor Kevin Stitt granted her commutation.
“I’m blessed. I’m blessed and I’m so humbled. I’m blessed and I’m humbled,” said Hall as she left prison.
Hall’s son, Robert was just one years old when his mother was locked up. He doesn’t remember a time when his mother was not in prison.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s a great feeling. I thank the Lord for this day,” said Robert, remembering all the things his mother missed behind bars.
“Well, a bunch of stuff. You know? Me graduating kindergarten. Going on to the first grade. Me going on from middle school to high school. And all that. But she can still see me graduate,” said Robert.
Hall gave the biggest hug to her father.
“It was lovely. My heart was full. Couldn’t speak but tears of joy,” said Wazell Hall.
At 76 years old, Wazell said he prayed he would live long enough to see this day.
“I said let me see her out of prison before I leave this world and that we have joy,” he said. “But my heart feels blessed today.”
Hall plans to spend time with her family. They have a lot of catching up to do. She also has a job lined up as a hair stylist, a skill she learned in prison.