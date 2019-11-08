Del City Police Investigating After Teacher Allegedly Punched By Student
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Del City police are investigating after a high school student allegedly punched a teacher twice.
Mid-Del Schools sent out the following statement:
"A student at Del City High School walked into a classroom yesterday and verbally and physically assaulted a teacher. The teacher restrained the student until an administrator arrived to the classroom. We are aware of a partial video capturing moments after the student physically assaulted the teacher. The Del City Police Department removed the student and filed charges of felony assault and battery on a school official."
Del City PD confirmed its looking into this incident from Thursday.
“The student was seen in the school without wearing their school-issued identification card, like they’re required to do under school rules,” Major Bradley Rule explained.
According to investigators, the student then argued with the teacher and was sent to the principal’s office.
“Due to the child's behavior, the child was ultimately suspended from school and was being sent home. On the way out of the building, the child returned to the teacher's classroom and assaulted the teacher,” Rule said.
Rule said the student punched the teacher twice.
“After the second time, the teacher took the child and wrapped his arms around her and took her to the ground, and held her there until help arrived,” Rule said.
Police continue to investigate the case.
Neither the teacher nor student were seriously injured, according to investigators.
“These children need a safe place to go and learn, and those things and nobody should have to worry about being assaulted or a school threat or anything like that, so we take it very seriously here,” Rule said.