OKC Mother Outraged At School Officials After Son Found Covered In Feces
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City mother is outraged after walking into the nurse's office at her child's school and finding her son naked and covered in his own feces.
Amanda Gee told News 9 that her son is 5 and has special needs, and that sometimes means he has bathroom accidents.
News 9's Erica Ranking reported the story Thursday from Oklahoma City's Fillmore Elementary School, located at 5200 S. Blackwelder Ave.
"Look at this (expletive deleted). Look! They left my son (expletive deleted) naked with (feces) all over him," Gee said on video, recording as she walked into the nurse's office at Fillmore Elementary.
That was the initial shock and outburst of frustration that Gee said she felt when she walked into the nurse's office to find her son.
"I was very upset. I cannot believe they did not have the audacity to wipe him up and put clothes on him," she said.
Gee said she was working and missed two calls from the school, whose officials had beckoned her to come immediately. However, she said that was no excuse for school officials not helping her son.
"I gave him wipes to let him wipe off," a school official could be heard saying on camera.
To which Gee responded, "OK. Why can't you? You are a nurse. Why can't you wipe him off or give him extra clothes?"
The school's principal entered the room and proclaimed she wouldn't help either.
"I am not going to touch him," she said.
Gee said the school simply neglected her son.
"They just neglected him and didn't care, and it makes me feel horrible," she said.
An assistant superintended of elementary schools for the district said the situation was unfortunate.
"She is a mom, and when she walked in, she didn't see what she expected to see -- and that is unfortunate," said Dr. Jamie Polk.
However, Polk said she is taking the situation seriously.
"Any adult, no matter what: the role was any adult should have helped that child," she said.
Polk emphasized that all schools in the district are prepared for accidents like this one.
Gee told News 9 that she hopes this never happens again to another student.
"I hope this never happens again. To the nurse: I don't think you need your job. You're rude, and the principal: she needs to get it together," Gee said.
When district officials asked whether the nurse or principal would be disciplined, News 9 was told that the district would not be able to disclose personnel information.