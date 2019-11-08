News
Woman Sentenced To 30 Years For Enabling Child Abuse To Be Released
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City woman who was serving a 30-year prison sentence will be released Friday.
Tandalo Hall's case gained national attention. She was in prison for failing to protect her children after her former boyfriend, Robert Braxton, beat them so badly, they suffered broken bones.
He plead guilty to the abuse and went to prison for just two years. Hall was sentenced to 30-years.
At the beginning of October the Pardon and Parole board voted unanimously to commute Hall.
Hall's family and supports cried when the board made the announcement.
Behind bars, Hall earned her GED and graduated from cosmetology school. She already has a job and housing waiting for her.
After over a decade in prison, at her commutation hearing Hall said she's ready to be a mom to her now teenage children.
"I've really worked hard to be the woman that my children need me to be," said Hall.
"I'm so impressed by the support of the family that stuck with her through," said board members Robert Gilliland. "And it's wonderful for you to do that, and she's going to be free"
She will be released with other offenders at 11:00 a.m. from the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma.