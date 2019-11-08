News
OKC Students Take Part In Nationwide Walkout In Support Of Undocumented Immigrants, DACA Recipients
Friday, November 8th 2019, 5:37 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Students from at Capitol Hill, Southeast and US Grant High Schools will be taking part in the walkout Friday morning in support of undocumented immigrants and DACA Recipients.
The DACA immigration policy offers some protection to select undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. The walkouts are part of a national effort to preserve DACA, and influence local officials to do more to protect the families.
This is also in retaliation to the President Trump's plan to end the policy.? Next Tuesday the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the validity of the President's decision.
Along with students in High school, college students from schools including OU and OSU Oklahoma City will take part in the walkouts as well.
Oklahoma City Public Schools released a statement about Friday’s protest saying in part:
"OKCPS respects and supports the rights of our students to advocate for causes that are important to them and welcome the opportunity to work with any student or student group to discuss appropriate and creative ways to do so while at school."
According to the district, all three walkouts will take place during the schools second hour which is ?from 8:30 to around 9:15?.