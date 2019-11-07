Arrest Caught On Bodycam: Norman Firefighter Accused Of Indecent Exposure, Kidnapping
MOORE, Oklahoma - A Norman firefighter was arrested after police said he tried to pull a woman inside his vehicle at a Moore apartment complex.
That alleged victim told police he demanded sex acts from her and was inappropriately touching himself before she escaped.
There was another woman who said she saw the man from her balcony and yelled at him to stop.
“(She) saw someone down below, had his pants off and was masturbating inside his vehicle,” said Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.
The apartments sit in the Nottingham neighborhood, and both women were able to get the tag number of the SUV as the suspect took off from the scene.
Officers tracked down the vehicle and said the driver was Jefferey Harris, who appeared to be in uniform.
Many at the apartment complex said the neighborhood is a hotbed for crime.
“It's disturbing for it to be a firefighter and how much kids play over here,” said Xavier Newton.
While Harris lives in Moore, officers said his house in not near the apartment complex, and they don’t know why he chose the area.
Harris is a member with the Norman Fire Department. The department released the following statement:
"The department takes matters such as these very seriously... Firefighter Jeff Harris has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of a due process hearing. This incident is not a representation of the 163 men and women firefighters that continue to serve this community with courage, commitment and compassion every day."
Harris is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and kidnapping.