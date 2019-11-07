Man Wanted In OKC Home Invasion, Homicide Captured In Noble
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cellphone video captured the moment an accused murderer was taken down at gunpoint. According to Oklahoma City police, detectives went to Noble Thursday, armed with an arrest warrant.
The suspect is accused of shooting a man during a home invasion in August 2019.
The victim, John Heimer, 70, was shot in the knee and expected to survive. However, he died in October, following several complications with his wound.
Drivers watched from the road as Tyron Davis was ordered from a vehicle and forced to his knees at gunpoint. He was surrounded by law enforcement.
According to court documents, Davis knew the victim and orchestrated the August home invasion that involved three other suspects.
There was an altercation when Davis demanded the combination to the victim's gun safe.
Witnesses told police the victim was armed with a machete and fought back.
All four of the suspects ended up running away.
The homeowner, Heimer, was taken to the hospital and two months later, died.
But before his death, court documents show the he described in detail the gun Davis used to hold him at gunpoint -- a silver revolver with a pearl handle.
Davis was seen in a Facebook photo with a gun in his waistband fitting that description.
Investigators arrested Davis on a murder one complaint.
Neighbors said the home he broke into was a known drug house.