Oklahoma Native Starring In NBA Movie 'Inside Game'
OKLAHOMA CITY - The star of a movie currently playing in Oklahoma City was born and raised in Cashion.
Betsy Beutler is one of the lead actors in “Inside Game,” a new movie about the NBA betting scandal.
Beutler acted alongside Scott Wolf, Eric Mabius and Will Sasso in the film.
“My husband in the movie is Will Sasso, who is one of my favorite human beings alive. He plays the guy who's the bookie. When they all get pinched or caught, I take over the book,” Beutler said.
Beutler described her character as a tough New Jersey woman, similar to roles she’s played in the past.
“I have a little niche that I play tough New York, tough East Coast broads,” Beutler said.
In real life, Beutler is a proud Oklahoman, although she now splits her time between New York and LA.
“People don't understand what Oklahoma is but now that there is an NBA team, people are starting to get it,” Beutler said.
The team behind “Inside Game,” got it. Oklahoma City was of several select cities to screen the film. The movie is playing only in cities with professional basketball teams.
For any Oklahomans dreaming big, Beutler said it’s important to take risks and believe in yourself.
“Do not forget to dream big, because when I was a little girl in Cashion, Oklahoma, I always, always, always knew that I wanted to be an actor,” Beutler said.