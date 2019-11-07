Man Wanted After Caught On Surveillance Stealing Vehicle; Woman Arrested Behind The Wheel
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro woman’s vehicle was stolen, then returned, all within 24 hours.
Stacy Day left her 2004 Jeep Liberty running at a business near Southeast 66th and Eastern Avenue Wednesday morning. She went inside, and minutes later she came back out to find her vehicle missing.
“I thought this was a joke,” said Day. “Maybe one of the people that knew me had moved the car.”
Day filed a report with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
A nearby business caught the suspect in action on security camera.
“We had everything in the car, my purse, my daughter’s purse, our money, our cellphones,” said Day. “(The) grandkids cars seats, my prescription medication, everything gone in minutes.”
Later Wednesday evening, an Oklahoma City police officer pulled Day’s Jeep over near Southwest 15th and Portland Avenue. The officer noticed numbers taped onto the vehicle’s existing tag.
The driver of the vehicle was not the male seen on camera stealing the vehicle. The driver behind the wheel, Sarah Miller, 28, was arrested for motor vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamines.
The suspect may have made a call on Day’s phone. She knows, because she received a call back.
“All I know is the guy's name is Jeremy, that is who he asked for,” said Day. “I tried to find out more information, but the guy didn't know him. He said that he had just met him and was trying to get in touch with him because he had stolen some things from him.”
Day is back on the road again. She’s never believed more in karma.
“I believe (if) you do wrong and you do bad to people, it comes around and bites you eventually,” said Day.
If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance video, you’re asked to give the Oklahoma City Police Department a call at 405-235-7300 or toll free at 1-800-632-TIPS.