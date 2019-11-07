"The Family Friendly Schools Act will create a first-of-its-kind pilot program to give schools resources to stay open during the entire work day throughout the school year," according to the press release. The bill also proposes a more than $1 billion investment in summer learning programs. The proposal will not force teachers to work longer hours or for less pay.

The bill would enable 500 schools to become "Family Friendly Schools" that would align the school day with the work day, and it would provide more funding for 21st Century Community Learning Centers to expand access to summer learning opportunities.

In addition to the extended school day, the bill also proposes schools are only closed on federal holidays, weekends and emergencies — and if schools are closed for parent-teacher conferences, professional developments and other reasons, free "enrichment activities" will be offered.

Other sponsors of the bill include former presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who dropped out of the race in August. Senators Richard Blumenthal, Jeff Merkley, Sherrod Brown and Michael Bennet — all Democrats — also sponsored the bill.