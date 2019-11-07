Claremore Woman Who Helps Other Former Inmates Pardoned By Governor Kevin Stitt
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt signed a pardon Thursday for a Claremore woman who got out of prison 17 years ago. She has since started her own business, helping other women who were incarcerated move forward with their lives.
Rhonda Bear was pardoned at She Brews Coffee House, and so many people turned out to witness the moment, they couldn't all get inside.
Bear said several times there was a lot of love in the room, and you could feel the excitement.
Governor Kevin Stitt signed Rhonda Bear's pardon November 7, as more than 100 people tried to get a glimpse of the moment, including family, friends and dignitaries all celebrating this milestone with her.
She's been out of prison since 2002.
Bear told the crowd about saying goodbye to her children right before she went to prison and telling them she was sorry for the mom she had been.
"My little girl looked at me and she said, 'I can't even cry because I've cried so many times. Mom, please don't leave me. Mom I'd never knew if I'd see you again or if I'd see you alive,'" Rhonda said.
"She was about 8 years old. She stands with me today, one of my biggest fans, her and my son, my children. And I kept my word. I came back to get you. And I came back different."