News
Early Voting Begins For Several Counties In Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Early voting starts Thursday for several counties in Oklahoma.
El Reno will vote on a new Mayor and McClain County residents will vote on a proposition for a new county detention center.
Voters in McLoud Public School district will decide on a $5 million bond.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day Tuesday, November 12.
Click here for a list of elections by county.
Click here to find your polling place and to view a sample ballot.