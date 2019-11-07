OKLAHOMA CITY - Early voting starts Thursday for several counties in Oklahoma. 

El Reno will vote on a new Mayor and McClain County residents will vote on a proposition for a new county detention center. 

Voters in McLoud Public School district will decide on a $5 million bond. 

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day Tuesday, November 12. 

Click here for a list of elections by county. 

Click here to find your polling place and to view a sample ballot. 

 