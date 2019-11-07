News
Light Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow Possible In Parts Of Okla. Thursday
Thursday, November 7th 2019, 7:18 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cold air will continue to move into Oklahoma Thursday.
There are strong north winds gusting to 40 mph. People could feel wind chills in the teens and 20s out the door Thursday morning.
Light freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible in the Northwest until midday. Slick spots on bridges are possible.
Highs will only climb into the mid and upper 30s Thursday afternoon.
Winds will relax some later in the afternoon, but temperatures will continue to feel like they are in the 20s.
Rain will continues to push to the south and will come to and end in the evening. Lows will dip into the 20s in the evening with highs in the 50s Friday.